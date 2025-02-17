Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.49% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,092,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CLIP stock opened at $100.25 on Monday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.30.

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

