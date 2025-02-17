iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,447 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 73,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $348.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $282.38 and a 1-year high of $349.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.39.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

