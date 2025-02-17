Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lessened its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,264 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,607,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 823,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 38,436 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 595,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 511,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 367,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $20.34 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

