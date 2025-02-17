Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,465 shares during the period. Kenvue comprises 2.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $17,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Kenvue by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,576,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after buying an additional 681,954 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 29.9% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,334,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,875,000 after buying an additional 307,039 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Kenvue by 716.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.