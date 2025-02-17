Comparing Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) & Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) and Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Virax Biolabs Group has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Virax Biolabs Group and Oruka Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 7 2 3.22

Profitability

Oruka Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $39.86, suggesting a potential upside of 256.50%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than Virax Biolabs Group.

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Oruka Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A Oruka Therapeutics N/A -24.96% -21.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Oruka Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virax Biolabs Group $160,000.00 38.44 -$6.73 million N/A N/A Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($6.26) -1.79

Oruka Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virax Biolabs Group.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats Virax Biolabs Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virax Biolabs Group

(Get Free Report)

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name. It also develops T-Cell IVD test kit for COVID-19, which intend to adapt for immunological profiling against multiple viral threats under the ViraxImmune Brand, as well as a proprietary mobile application for ViraxImmune that presents an individual's immunological profiling data and provide advice on the users' immune system. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.