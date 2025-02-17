EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,416,800 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 6,853,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,854.2 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELCPF remained flat at $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.54.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EDP – Energias de Portugal
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.