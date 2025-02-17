EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,416,800 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 6,853,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,854.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELCPF remained flat at $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.54.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

