GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in January

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 934,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 799,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.7 days.

GrainCorp Stock Up 1.5 %

GrainCorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,359. GrainCorp has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

