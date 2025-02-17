GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in January

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 934,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 799,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.7 days.
GrainCorp Stock Up 1.5 %
GrainCorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,359. GrainCorp has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40.
About GrainCorp
