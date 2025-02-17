Human Investing LLC Sells 354 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Human Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $106.63 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average is $98.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.