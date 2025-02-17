Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lowered by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $78,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 82,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 163,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,667,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $538.15 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $522.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

