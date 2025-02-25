Weinberger Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after buying an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,610,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,331,000 after purchasing an additional 376,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,088,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,281,000 after purchasing an additional 136,138 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 416,013 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JEPI stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

