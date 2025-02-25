Head to Head Review: Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) versus Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Magnite 2.62% 4.64% 1.25%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Grom Social Enterprises and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00 Magnite 0 1 12 0 2.92

Magnite has a consensus price target of $18.35, suggesting a potential upside of 3.71%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Magnite”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $4.04 million 0.00 -$12.53 million ($11.67) 0.00 Magnite $661.13 million 3.76 -$159.18 million $0.06 294.83

Grom Social Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnite. Grom Social Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magnite beats Grom Social Enterprises on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States and Philippines. It operates through three segments: Animation, Original Content, and Social and Technology. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers. It markets its solutions through sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

