Weinberger Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Weinberger Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.0% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $136.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

