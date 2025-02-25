Rothschild Investment LLC Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 95 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $368.22 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $480.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.92 and a 200 day moving average of $326.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

