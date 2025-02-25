Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Lowers Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,704 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial accounts for about 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $55,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,786,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,269,000 after acquiring an additional 816,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,625,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,118,000 after acquiring an additional 315,605 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,738,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,226,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,921,000 after acquiring an additional 61,426 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NYSE RF opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

