Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPMB. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,949 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,390,000. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 430,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 31,571 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMB opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $22.76.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

