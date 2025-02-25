1,305 Shares in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Bought by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.88.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

