DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 21410822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20 ($0.07).

DCI Advisors Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £48.85 million, a P/E ratio of -540.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10.

About DCI Advisors

DCI Advisors Ltd (Formerly: Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd) (the 'Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands ('BVI') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in the Eastern Mediterranean.

