SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 1041299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.98 ($0.23).

SkinBioTherapeutics Trading Up 11.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £45.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.92.

SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported GBX (1.54) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SkinBioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 115.86% and a negative net margin of 237.95%.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

