Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $122.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.68. The stock has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a one year low of $88.90 and a one year high of $132.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

