Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 200060656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Premier African Minerals Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

