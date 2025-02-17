Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,676,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 3,990,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,595.0 days.
Konica Minolta Stock Performance
Shares of Konica Minolta stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.
About Konica Minolta
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Konica Minolta
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.