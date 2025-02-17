Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,676,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 3,990,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,595.0 days.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

Shares of Konica Minolta stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

