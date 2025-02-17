NikolAI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $104,307.52 (NIKO)

NikolAI (NIKO) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One NikolAI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NikolAI has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. NikolAI has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $104,307.52 worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,925.63 or 0.99848768 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,448.29 or 0.99351906 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NikolAI Profile

NikolAI’s genesis date was October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NikolAI’s official website is nikolai.meme. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin.

Buying and Selling NikolAI

According to CryptoCompare, “NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. NikolAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of NikolAI is 0.00145602 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $89,886.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nikolai.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NikolAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NikolAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

