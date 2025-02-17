Mathes Company Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up 1.4% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $92.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

