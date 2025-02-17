5T Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 28,348 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

5T Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

GOVT stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0674 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.