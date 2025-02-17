Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,008 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,356 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,593 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,505,000 after buying an additional 1,741,775 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,656,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,692,000 after buying an additional 193,596 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $281.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $226.62 and a 1-year high of $281.93. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

