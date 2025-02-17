Meredith Wealth Planning Purchases 513 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Meredith Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 675,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

AVDE opened at $65.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $67.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

