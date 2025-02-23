Large Cap Stocks Worth Watching – February 22nd

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, Apple, Palantir Technologies, Amazon.com, and Microsoft are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.35. 226,998,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,691,776. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $16.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.80. 73,720,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,682,248. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.40. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 165.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $11.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $526.08. 46,971,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,105,960. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $523.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.70.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.55. 53,102,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,742,392. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.55. The company has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ:PLTR traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. 128,298,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,220,368. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37. The company has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 533.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.58. 55,147,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,339,464. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.96. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $7.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $408.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,440,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,130,024. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.20 and its 200-day moving average is $422.69. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $385.58 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

