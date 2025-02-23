Top Penny Stocks To Follow Today – February 23rd

MicroCloud Hologram, TeraWulf, NaaS Technology, Plug Power, and Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO)

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

MicroCloud Hologram stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 189,266,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,463,328. MicroCloud Hologram has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $306.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

TeraWulf (WULF)

TeraWulf stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 47,399,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,357,696. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

NaaS Technology (NAAS)

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers integrated online EV charging solutions to charging stations, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers’ management, order management, load management, and membership management.

NaaS Technology stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. 84,400,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,881. NaaS Technology has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,249,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,171,584. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition (BLAC)

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Shares of BLAC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,838,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,066. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

