5T Wealth LLC Invests $2.20 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

