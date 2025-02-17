Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,564 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670,574 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after buying an additional 7,009,351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after buying an additional 6,275,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,864,000 after buying an additional 4,014,627 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

