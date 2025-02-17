Sierra Ocean LLC Takes $6.57 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up 5.4% of Sierra Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sierra Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 497.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,247,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $103.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.99 and a 1 year high of $103.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

