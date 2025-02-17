Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,917 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Sysco worth $74,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,449 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,874,000 after buying an additional 672,940 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Sysco by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,796,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,410,000 after buying an additional 422,954 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,790,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,789,000 after buying an additional 375,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,265,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,983,000 after buying an additional 168,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,270 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius Research upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $71.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

