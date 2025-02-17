Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.55.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

