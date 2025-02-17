NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLG. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,979,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,264,000 after purchasing an additional 741,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 816,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,826,000 after purchasing an additional 335,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 925,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 200,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 476,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 190,180 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XLG opened at $51.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

