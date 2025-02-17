HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,615,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,735,466 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.14% of HDFC Bank worth $230,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB stock opened at $60.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura Securities raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

