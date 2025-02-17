Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,531.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.