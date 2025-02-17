4,226 Shares in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT) Bought by Sierra Ocean LLC

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMOT. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 780,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,893,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 331,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 159,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMOT opened at $36.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $385.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

