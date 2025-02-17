State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $76.80 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $76,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 329,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,155. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,382. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $308.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

