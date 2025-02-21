Myles Kleeger Sells 7,149 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 7,149 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $291,822.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,235,222.54. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 8,365 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $335,603.80.
- On Monday, January 6th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $454,300.00.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Myles Kleeger sold 37,900 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $1,709,669.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 2,100 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00.
Braze Stock Performance
BRZE opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $59.12.
Institutional Trading of Braze
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Macquarie raised their target price on Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BRZE
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
