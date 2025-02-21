Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $234,408.18 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 8,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $234,408.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at $331,515.10. This represents a 41.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 259.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,301,000 after purchasing an additional 701,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,340,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 307,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,883,000 after buying an additional 29,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,130,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after buying an additional 203,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,116,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,204,000 after buying an additional 317,305 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

