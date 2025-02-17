Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 58,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

NYSE MSI opened at $437.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $467.34 and a 200 day moving average of $458.99. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.20 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

