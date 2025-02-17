Wealth Quarterback LLC Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 137,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 114,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

UPS opened at $116.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $158.95. The company has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 96.45%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.