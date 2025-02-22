Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 11.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) traded up 11.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). 8,299,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
Ferrexpo Stock Up 11.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £569.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
