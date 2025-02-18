Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $56.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cedar Fair stock. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. ( NYSE:FUN Free Report ) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

