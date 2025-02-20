Ownership Capital B.V. Has $69.03 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ownership Capital B.V. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 2.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $69,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,632,000 after buying an additional 225,370 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %
S&P Global stock opened at $542.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.41. The company has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.23.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
