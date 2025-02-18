Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. Allegion updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.650-7.850 EPS.

Allegion Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $133.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegion has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. This represents a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

