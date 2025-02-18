8,000 Shares in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Acquired by Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC

Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Greene County Bancorp accounts for about 0.3% of Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 115.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 370.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $466.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.45. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

