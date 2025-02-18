Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATYR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
