WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,308,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session's volume of 1,194,673 shares.The stock last traded at $28.97 and had previously closed at $34.01.

WeRide Trading Down 16.8 %

About WeRide

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

