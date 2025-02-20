Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Down 11.8% – Here’s Why

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 113,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 265,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Blue Star Gold Stock Down 11.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Blue Star Gold

(Get Free Report)

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.